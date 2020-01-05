Education news shutterstock
n The Anacortes School Board will meet for a special session at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Fidalgo Elementary School, 13590 Gibralter Road. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

 

