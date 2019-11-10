n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, for a work session to discuss facilities at the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. A regular board meeting will follow at 7. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
n The Skagit Valley College Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the board room, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. skagit.edu or 360-416-7600.
