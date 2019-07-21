Education news shutterstock
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Concrete School Board will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the high school commons, 7830 S. Superior Ave. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000. The board will meet again on Thursday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. for a budget hearing, and at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

