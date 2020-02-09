Education news shutterstock
Shutterstock

n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Cascade Middle School, 905 McGarigle Road. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

n The Skagit Valley College Board of Directors will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the board room, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. skagit.edu or 360-416-7600.

 

More from this section

Load comments