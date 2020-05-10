When Mount Vernon Christian School Superintendent Jeff Droog stood in his school’s empty parking lot recently, he was filled with emotions.
Staring at the decorated parking spots reserved for seniors — a school tradition — he felt proud of the students for what they had accomplished yet frustrated by the unexpectedly early end to their time at the school.
When Gov. Jay Inslee announced the closure of school buildings in mid-March due to the pandemic, the hope was it would be only for a short time. But with buildings closed through the rest of the school year, educators have had to adjust.
“We’re all trying to navigate this right now,” Droog said. “(School is) more than kids just showing up in a building.”
Throughout Skagit County, educators have had to change the way they teach with the challenge of reaching and connecting with students no longer in a classroom.
“I miss my kids a ton,” said La Conner Middle School teacher Alyse Sehlin. “My students become my kids — you develop a relationship with them. You look forward to seeing them.”
“Distance learning” is a new world for both the teachers and students.
“To say that the only thing these professional educators are doing is providing this work and getting it back is not an adequate picture,” Droog said.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
For the youngest learners, especially those without computer literacy skills, distance learning can pose unique obstacles.
For grades K-3, teaching often involves a combination of packets — picked up and dropped off at schools — and use of digital tools such as ClassDojo.
“We have all just really taken to distance learning,” Concrete Elementary School first-grade teacher Lisa Beazizo said. “We’re really embracing it, and we’re trying to move forward and do what’s best for our students.”
For her, that means phone calls and meetings via the video conferencing app Zoom to check in with her students and parents at least once a week, she said.
“I’m still being able to connect with my families to the best of all our abilities,” Beazizo said. “It’s just different. We’re living in a new world right now.”
Distance learning has forced her to learn more about technology in an effort to connect with her students, including how to make online videos, she said.
“I’m growing more, and more than I ever thought I would be with technology in some ways,” Beazizo said.
One challenge she’s faced is adjusting instructions and curricula in order to connect with parents who may be unfamiliar with the digital platforms, she said.
“It’s just me explaining to my families how to do it,” Beazizo said. “It’s not like I have fifth- or sixth-graders who know how to get on the Chromebooks on their own.”
Part of what teachers have struggled with is the speed in which they’ve had to transition to distance learning.
“It’s been likened to building the airplane while it’s in the air already,” said Concrete Elementary School Principal Jaci Gallagher.
Jefferson Elementary School teacher Andy Bishop said he prefers to do hands-on lessons and project-based learning — things that are difficult to replicate online — with his fourth- and fifth-grade students.
Bishop also has to help teach his own children since his work and home life merged.
“Hopefully at the end of this, we’ll all come out stronger,” he said.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Conway School District teacher Mandy Lewis’ challenges have been a little different since her dining room became her work space.
Lewis is the special education teacher for the district’s fifth- through eighth-graders and the special education program manager.
Much of her work is one on one to protect student privacy. That means she video conferences with 15 to 18 students individually for about a half hour, four days a week.
“Initially, it was absolutely exhausting,” she said.
At Mount Vernon Christian, all students in sixth grade and up have their own Chromebooks. The school uses a program called GoGuardian that allows students to access only what their teachers allow, Droog said.
“It’s really, really an effective tool,” he said. “Essentially what it does is it puts them in a desk in their home instead of a desk in your classroom.”
The school often experiences 100% digital attendance, he said.
Anacortes Middle School science teacher Tasha Kirby is also using technology in new ways. She livestreamed eggs hatching into chicks.
She brought eggs into her classroom last year so her seventh-graders could watch them hatch. The project was such a success, she didn’t want this year’s students to miss out.
“So I brought my incubator home,” Kirby said.
She learned how to livestream via YouTube so students could watch the eggs hatch and track data about the incubation process.
“Once hatching started, I kept the livestream on the entire day so that students could see baby chicks breaking out of their eggs,” Kirby said. “This was something only some students got to see last year.”
Sehlin now records herself reading one chapter of a book and encouraging her La Conner students to read the rest on their own.
“We’ve had to really learn how to be flexible,” Sehlin said.
She’s also started what she calls Character Strong, a Google Survey that students take each day so Sehlin can gauge how they’re feeling. Students rank their feelings from 1 to 5 with five feeling “great.”
Sehlin worries about those who consistently give low scores.
“For many of them, (school) is their safe haven, especially when they know they have that one adult,” she said. “That’s one of the things that’s hardest for me to swallow is knowing that there’s kids that need that champion in their life and can’t really have it face to face right now.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Sedro-Woolley High School teacher Robert Slabodnik is typically animated, using hand gestures to help his students learn French.
That’s easier to do in person.
“It’s kind of lost its punch when I go to the digital platform,” he said.
Before distance learning, Slabodnik taught more than 150 students the French language, and with help from the school’s French club would introduce French culture, often using food and drink.
“What I’m doing nowadays is just totally new,” he said.
Technology such as Zoom and Loom allow a user to make videos, but Slabodnik prefers face to face.
“Language teaching, whether it’s done online or in a class, it has to be synchronous, where you’re engaged with the students in real time,” he said. “You can do synchronous teaching online, but ideally that takes some training, and we haven’t been trained how to do that.”
While about 75% of his students are completing their work online, significantly less are participating in lessons, he said.
“I’ll be lucky to get a third of my class engaged,” Slabodnik said.
For those learning English, there is an even greater challenge.
“Checking in with eight of your teachers when you’re still learning English is a monumental task,” said Michael Sampson, an English language learners teacher at Burlington-Edison High School.
Sampson said he worries distance learning will increase the obstacles for those students and those who come from low-income families.
Some have had to find work to help support their families, while others must care for their younger siblings.
“We’re trying to take that into account,” he said. “Maybe instruction isn’t always the most important thing right now.”
THE FUTURE
Despite educators’ best efforts to provide technology to their students, it is clear that roadblocks still exist.
“We are kind of a resource desert,” said Gallagher of Concrete. “There really are parts of our school district that can’t get Wi-Fi no matter what.”
Students without access are left out, Droog said.
“You can’t (teach) in an equitable way if kids can’t connect,” he said.
Educators say there are lessons from distance learning that they can take into the future. For example, perhaps on snow days or even prolonged absences.
“I think we’re going to learn a lot from this,” Droog said. “I think we’re going to be better, but we have to be smart.”
One positive Lewis has seen is that students who can be shy in front of their peers are more open when she meets with them one on one.
“Some of these kids are absolutely blossoming,” she said. “I would love to explore how this could be used for those kids.”
Still, educators say, what is taken from distance learning will be a supplement to traditional education in the future but not a replacement.
“I think pieces of this will be incorporated,” Sehlin said. “But I think humans crave that face-to-face interaction, and they learn by seeing and they learn by experience and doing things together. That’s really hard to replace with a computer.”
