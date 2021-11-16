Updated at 11:30 a.m.
Skagit County continues to feels the effects of flooding from the Skagit and Samish rivers, as well as from wind damage.
It's the only county in the region enduring major, moderate and minor flooding as of Tuesday morning.
According to Puget Sound Energy's outage map, 5,608 customers in the county are without power.
It may take awhile for many of these customers to get their electricity back as flooding is preventing PSE from accessing areas where repairs are needed.
"Crews are unable to access these areas to begin restoration efforts, and water levels continue to rise, making the situation unpredictable," reads a PSE storm alert issued at midnight.
While the Skagit River receded overnight in the Concrete area from major to moderate flood levels, major flooding continues downstream with a crest potentially underway in the Mount Vernon area at 36.8 feet as of 9 a.m., according to U.S. Geological Survey data compiled by the National Weather Service.
In the Concrete area, the river had receded to about 31.5 feet at 9 a.m., down from its crest near 39 feet between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Monday.
The nearby Samish River, meanwhile, crested Monday morning at 13.9 feet. Its flood stage is 10.58 feet.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Samish River had receded to 11.9 feet.
Flooding from both rivers has inundated residential areas, roads and fields throughout the county. Those conditions remain a safety hazard for residents, drivers and livestock, and evacuation recommendations remain in effect for several areas.
The town of Hamilton recommended evacuation over the weekend and Monday evening Skagit County recommended residents of West Mount Vernon, Fir Island and the Sterling community to evacuate as well.
On Tuesday morning, the city asked businesses and residents located near Riverbend Road (the Freeway Drive and Stewart Road areas) to evacuate to the east side of Interstate 5, but lifted its request about an hour later after the levee that protects the area was determined to be structurally sound.
Shelters are operating at the Bethany Covenant Church in Mount Vernon, at 1318 S. 18th Street, and at the Hamilton First Baptist Church.
Most school campuses are closed, along with the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
Roads also remain closed, including Mount Vernon's Freeway Drive from the West Mount Vernon Bridge to Cameron Way, Highway 20 between Collins and District Line roads, and frequently-flooded county roadways.
Mount Vernon also closed the West Mount Vernon bridge when the river reached 35 feet, and the state Department of Transportation closed Interstate 5 near the Whatcom-Skagit county line due to a landslide.
The county's online road closure and warning list includes 54 intersections or segments of roadway closed as of Tuesday morning, the majority due to flooding, but some because of downed trees or power lines. Drivers are urged to detour rather than drive through floodwaters, even if it appears shallow.
On Tuesday morning, the county warned that floodwaters from the Samish River could cut off access to Samish Island. It urged island residents to consider evacuating or plan to shelter in place until the water level recedes.
The State Patrol reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday that a Greyhound bus attempted to drive through water at Chuckanut Drive and Sam Bell Road north of Burlington and was swept into a ditch. There were no injuries.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the severity of the flood forecast, which at one point suggested unprecedented levels were possible.
Gov. Jay Inslee also declared Monday a severe weather state of emergency for Skagit and 13 other Western Washington counties.
His emergency order directs state agencies to assist affected areas with emergency response and recovery.
For updated river forecasts please visit www.skagitcounty.net/flood or call the River Level Hotline at 360-416-1404.
