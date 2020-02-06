With recent storms and rain continuing to fall, the Skagit Valley is extra soggy as the week comes to a close.
Pools of water continued to swell Thursday in some low-lying fields and on roads throughout west Skagit County, while the Skagit and Samish rivers remained at levels lower than previously forecast and are no longer expected to flood.
While the rivers remaining within their banks this week is good news for communities such as Hamilton, Lyman and Mount Vernon, the persistent rain has caused flooding in other areas.
A particular problem spot is southeast of Clear Lake, where Nookachamps Creek and drainage ditches in the area have filled with rain and flooded several roads.
"There are some significant drainage issues in the Nooksack Creek-Clear Lake area," Skagit County Public Works Director Dan Berentson said. "It's been an ongoing issue for several years."
One resident, Scott Herr, said sections of Beaver Lake Road, Fonk Road and some others in the area have been under water of various depths for months.
Berentson said his department is aware of the flooding problem and is routinely closing roads or posting warnings, depending on the severity of the flooding.
He said the county is now in the process of coordinating with other agencies and stakeholders to discuss ways to manage the frequent flooding in the Clear Lake area.
"There are some short-term actions we want to discuss, but we also want to talk about long-term watershed planning," he said. "It's a complicated issue and there's no easy solution, but we're going to see what we can do."
Herr said he and others who are impacted by the flooding want to see something done to prevent it.
"This is a flooding issue that's 15 years in the making, with the last four years being critical for the people who live here," he said.
To start, the county will next week work to raise Fonk Road as a temporary measure.
"We'll make enough improvements so that folks can get in and out of their homes," Berentson said.
