ANACORTES — The nonprofit Anacortes Railway hopes to buy the Tommy Thompson train and keep it in the city.
Dave Sem and Brooks Middleton are the key players behind the effort to buy the narrow-gauge steam train that ran in downtown Anacortes from 1979-99.
“It’s part of the history of the town, and if you can get it running again, it’s something everyone can be proud of and support,” Middleton said.
This new effort started when Sem learned that there was an out-of-town buyer interested in moving the train to Lincoln, California.
In mid-December, Sem and Middleton sent a letter to the City Council, Mayor Laurie Gere and Anacortes Museum Director Bret Lunsford asking that the city not enter into a purchase agreement with any parties at this time.
Sem asked that Anacortes Railway be given time to prepare a business plan to present to the City Council before any decisions are made.
“At this time there is an offer on the table (with the California buyer),” Gere said in an email, but it remains on the table.
In order for a sale to be considered, the buyer must meet the conditions outlined in the Memorandum of Agreement regarding the potential sale of the train adopted by the City Council on Dec. 12.
The criteria requires buyers to demonstrate requisite skills and knowledge to operate the train, have plans for a location for a public attraction for the train, make a commitment to the city to not alter the train significantly more than needed for maintenance, and commit to care for the train with regular upkeep.
As of now, Anacortes Railway cannot meet all the requirements, including finding enough land on which to lay track.
