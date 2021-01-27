The COVID-19 pandemic has made worse an already difficult problem for the homeless in Skagit County: consistent access to showers.
Now a joint effort between several local organizations is underway to bring about a solution — a trailer that could be towed to offer showers in different parts of the county.
Skagit Connections, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center and others are raising funds throughout the community and looking for potential grants and government partners.
Aaron Mountain, executive director of the nonprofit Skagit Connections, said the organization is trying to raise about $60,000 for a mobile shower unit.
Organizations that have assisted in the effort include PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, Community Action of Skagit County, the Salvation Army of Anacortes and Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church. City and county governments in Skagit County have also been included in the planning.
“We started talking about it before COVID. We thought there was a need out there,” Mountain said. “The homeless would tell us, ‘People tell us to clean up and get to work, but we don’t have a place to clean up.’”
Mountain said access to showers has gotten worse because some of the places the homeless were able to use before the pandemic have closed. While Mountain said he understands the need for shelters and businesses to follow COVID safety protocols, it creates problems.
Kathleen Morton, housing program manager at Community Action of Skagit County, said the organization’s outreach team has seen the problems first-hand.
“When COVID hit, a lot of places people were going to for basic hygiene like restaurant bathrooms and parks were closed,” Morton said. “What we started to notice is people we were making contact with were going months without a shower. The health impacts of not having basic hygiene are significant for mental wellness and physical health.”
Morton said the outreach team has encountered people who have gone longer than three months without a shower.
Kelli Baker, community outreach coordinator at PeaceHealth, said at least 1,700 individuals, about 30% of whom are women and children, experience homelessness in Skagit County over a typical year. The number that is having trouble accessing showers is growing, she said.
“COVID has amplified those numbers,” Baker said.
A shower trailer is available in Whatcom County through a Bellingham-based ministry, and Mountain said he envisions a similar operation in Skagit County.
A trailer would have the benefit of being able to move from place to place rather than force the homeless to travel to one location.
“The trailer would move to different cities within the county. We’ve identified some locations, usually local churches that see this as an extension of ministry,” Mountain said, adding that the trailer would probably be available for about four hours at a time at each location. “We’d like to do as much as we can but there are times it might not be available for maintenance. If we could have it five days a week we’d feel good about it.”
