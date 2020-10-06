The Samish Indian Nation and Anacortes School District are making plans to fulfill a statewide initiative to integrate tribal history and culture into lessons taught in public schools.
They aim to bring Samish Indian Nation perspective into a variety of subjects taught at various grade levels in the district.
“We really want to bring that local, place-based education in,” Anacortes School District Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford said.
In 2015, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Since Time Immemorial curriculum was developed to bring tribal history, culture and perspective into classrooms. Focus areas include relationships with natural resources such as salmon and the legal standing of tribal treaty rights.
Work continues district by district to integrate that broad curriculum and to tailor it to the nearest tribes.
“The overall goal is to build better relationships and trust between the tribes, the state and local communities, and most importantly that our native children can be proud of who they are and where they come from, and that all children have a better understanding of our sovereign nations,” OSPI’s Office of Native Education Director Denny Sparr Hurtado said in a video about the Since Time Immemorial program.
For Anacortes, the nearest tribe is the Samish.
“In the case of Anacortes specifically, it is in traditional Samish territory,” said Samish Education Program Manager Denise Crowe, who is not a tribal member but whose work for the tribe includes coordinating between tribal members and school district staff.
Nearby La Conner is considered within the traditional territory of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. The La Conner School District and Swinomish tribe have had a partnership that pre-dates the state mandate, but have since worked to incorporate more Swinomish-specific curriculum and expand Since Time Immemorial lessons across all grades and subjects.
For other local school districts, the closest tribes are the Upper Skagit for Sedro-Woolley, the Sauk-Suiattle for Concrete, the Swinomish for Mount Vernon, and the Samish and Swinomish for Burlington-Edison, according to OSPI.
Tailoring the Since Time Immemorial curriculum at the local level is important because each tribe is unique and has its own history, culture and place-based knowledge it may choose to share.
For the Samish, their history includes being left without a reservation despite signing the Point Elliott Treaty and a decadeslong fight for federal recognition they never received because of a clerical error.
Those painful pieces of history, as well as the fact that the tribe persists today with many members living in the Anacortes area, was long left out of K-12 education.
“All too often the sense of history that we’re taught begins with colonial expansion or colonial contact or settler history,” Crowe said. “That dominant paradigm has overwhelmingly shaped our understanding of what history is.”
The state has acknowledged that exposing students to the long histories of the state’s tribes — Since Time Immemorial essentially means since before we can remember — and perseverance today is critical to their well-rounded understanding of their communities.
Clifford and Crowe said the Samish and school district are excited to start making changes.
“This is very important to Samish, I know it’s very important to the school district, and we are just kind of starting a fresh relationship ... bridging between schools and tribes,” Crowe said.
Some teachers in Anacortes’ elementary, middle and high school grades are already integrating Since Time Immemorial into their lessons. Others are joining the ranks this year, and the school district and tribe are launching a review of social studies curricula across all grades.
“We should be educating the whole perspective, from an equity lens and in preparing students when they leave us to have a true, well-rounded perspective and understanding of the experiences of their families and neighbors and community,” Clifford said.
Discussions are also underway about how to bring Samish-specific perspectives into English literacy lessons on water, into natural sciences classes and into other subjects.
“This curriculum isn’t adopted in a solid block. It needs to be viewed as salt and pepper or honey and sugar that you are adding or weaving into the standard curriculum,” Crowe said.
Adding those ingredients to curriculum used by the Anacortes School District is starting now and could take years to fully have in place.
