Eighteen people were arrested last week during a joint law enforcement operation in east Skagit County.
The Special Operations Division — which is comprised of Skagit County sheriff’s deputies and Mount Vernon police officers — partnered with the state Department of Corrections to arrest what the Sheriff’s Office called some of the county’s “most harmful” offenders, according to a news release.
Of the 18, five were booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, and the remaining 13 were taken into custody by the Department of Corrections, the release states.
The people arrested were wanted for a variety of crimes, including failure to report to the Department of Corrections, assault, possession of a controlled substance, burglary and theft.
During the operation, a motorcycle that had been reported stolen to the Bellingham Police Department was also recovered, the release states.
