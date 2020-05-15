Skagit vote

The following is a list of those who have filed to run for office in 2020 as of noon Friday. The filing period closes at 4 p.m. The primary election is Aug. 4 and the general election is Nov. 3.

Skagit County Commissioner District 1

Ron Wesen

Johnny Archibald

Mark Lundsten

Skagit County Commissioner District 2

Peter Browning

Mary Hudson

Ken Dahlstedt

U.S. House District 1

Suzan DelBene

Robert Dean Mair

Jeffrey Beeler

Steven Skelton

Derek Chartrand

Matthew Heines

U.S. House District 2

Rick Larsen

Timothy Hazelo

Kari Ilonummi

Jason Call

Cody Hart

James Golder

Carrie Kennedy

State House District 10 Pos. 1

Ivan Lewis

Suzanne Woodard

Greg Gilday

Angie Homola

Scott McMullen

State House District 10 Pos. 2

Dave Paul

Bill Bruch

State Senate District 10

Ron Muzzall

Helen Price Johnson

State House District 39 Pos. 1

Robert Sutherland

Claus Joens

State House District 39 Pos. 2

Carolyn Eslick

Ryan Johnson

State Senate District 39

Keith Wagoner

Kathryn Lewandowsky

State House District 40 Pos. 1

Debra Lekanoff

State House District 40 Pos. 2

Alex Ramel

Russ Dzialo

State Senate District 40

Liz Lovelett

Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 1

Brian Stiles

Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 2

Laura Riquelme

Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 3

None

Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 4

Tom Verge

Skagit Public Utility District Pos. 1

Ken Goodwin

Bryce Nickel

Rick Pitt

Andrew Miller

Wim Houppermans

