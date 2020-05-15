The following is a list of those who have filed to run for office in 2020 as of noon Friday. The filing period closes at 4 p.m. The primary election is Aug. 4 and the general election is Nov. 3.
Skagit County Commissioner District 1
Ron Wesen
Johnny Archibald
Mark Lundsten
Skagit County Commissioner District 2
Peter Browning
Mary Hudson
Ken Dahlstedt
U.S. House District 1
Suzan DelBene
Robert Dean Mair
Jeffrey Beeler
Steven Skelton
Derek Chartrand
Matthew Heines
U.S. House District 2
Rick Larsen
Timothy Hazelo
Kari Ilonummi
Jason Call
Cody Hart
James Golder
Carrie Kennedy
State House District 10 Pos. 1
Ivan Lewis
Suzanne Woodard
Greg Gilday
Angie Homola
Scott McMullen
State House District 10 Pos. 2
Dave Paul
Bill Bruch
State Senate District 10
Ron Muzzall
Helen Price Johnson
State House District 39 Pos. 1
Robert Sutherland
Claus Joens
State House District 39 Pos. 2
Carolyn Eslick
Ryan Johnson
State Senate District 39
Keith Wagoner
Kathryn Lewandowsky
State House District 40 Pos. 1
Debra Lekanoff
State House District 40 Pos. 2
Alex Ramel
Russ Dzialo
State Senate District 40
Liz Lovelett
Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 1
Brian Stiles
Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 2
Laura Riquelme
Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 3
None
Skagit County Superior Court Pos. 4
Tom Verge
Skagit Public Utility District Pos. 1
Ken Goodwin
Bryce Nickel
Rick Pitt
Andrew Miller
Wim Houppermans
