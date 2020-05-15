Keith Wagoner and Carolyn Eslick will face challengers in the 2020 election.
The 39th Legislative District incumbents had candidates file to run against them as the weeklong filing period wound down.
Wagoner, the district's Republican senator from Sedro-Woolley, will face Kathryn Lewandowsky of Arlington, who is a member of the Progressive Party of Washington.
Eslick, a Republican representative from Sultan, will face Democrat Ryan Johnson of Arlington and Republican Sandy Mesenbrink of Monroe.
The 39th district includes eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties and northeast King County.
The election filing period closed Friday afternoon.
The Aug. 4 primary election will include races with three or more candidates, while those in races with fewer than three candidates will advance straight to the Nov. 3 general election.
A couple of other state legislative races had more candidates file Friday.
Charles Carrell filed to run against incumbent Liz Lovelett for the District 40 Senate seat, and Taylor Zimmerman filed to run against incumbent Dave Paul and Bill Bruch for a District 10 House seat.
A Skagit County Superior Court judge seat that had drawn no candidates through the first four days of the filing period, had three on Friday.
Running for Position 3 are Heather Shand Perkins, Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski and Tom Sequine. David Svaren, who holds the seat, did not file to run.
The races for the two U.S House of Representatives seats that include parts of Skagit County got more crowded as the filing period ended.
James Golder of Oak Harbor, Carrie Kennedy of Oak Harbor and Tim Uy of Bellingham joined what is now an eight-candidate field for the seat in Congressional District 2, while Matthew Heines of Redmond and Justin Smoak of Bellingham make for a seven-candidate field in District 1.
The race for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners increased to five candidates with the filing of Wim Houppermans.
