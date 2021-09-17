Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A local Republican-aligned group is going door to door in Skagit County asking for voter registration information.
This group — called the Skagit County Voter Integrity Project — has no affiliation with Skagit County government, and residents should not feel obligated to respond to the group's inquiries, according to a news release from the county.
According to the release, the county Auditor's Office has received a number of calls expressing confusion as to whether the campaign is being carried out by county employees.
“We, of course, respect the right of this group to attempt to collect information for whatever purpose they feel is necessary, but the confusion has become such in recent days that — after speaking with the involved group — we need to clarify this issue with the community,” Auditor Sandy Perkins said in the release.
According to a post on the Skagit County Republic Party website, members claim they have identified hundreds of voting irregularities in the 2020 election.
Perkins said this group has communicated its concerns with her, but there is no evidence widespread fraud impacted the election.
"And while we appreciate what the group is trying to do — we all agree keeping our elections free and fair is important — their methods are not effective for verifying voter information," she said in an email.
