With certification of the 2020 general election complete, the races on Skagit County's ballot are official.
In total, 74,039 of the county's 85,682 registered voters participated, setting turnout at 86.4% — higher than any election since 2008.
“We are so thankful to all of our elections staff who worked to count these votes and keep voter information safe,” Skagit County Auditor Sandy Perkins said in a news release. “With the pandemic, staff had to do their difficult job in even more difficult circumstances. I am so thankful to work with this wonderful team of dedicated individuals.”
Peter Browning, CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, will represent District 2 on the county Board of Commissioners, beating out Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson.
Browning, a nonpartisan candidate, finished with 38,039 votes, or about 58%, to his Democratic challenger's 26,819 votes, or 41%.
District 2 is in the southwest corner of Skagit County, including Mount Vernon.
While incumbent county Commissioner Ron Wesen was trailing challenger Mark Lundsten in early results, Wesen ended up on top in the race to represent District 1.
The three-term Republican commissioner ended up with 36,249 votes, or about 53%. Lundsten, a Democrat and member of the county Planning Commission, earned 31,803 votes, or about 47%.
District 1 represents western Skagit County including Anacortes.
Similarly, Democrats running to represent the 10th Legislative District all carried narrow leads over their Republican opponents in early results.
However, as more ballots were counted, Republican state Sen. Ron Muzzall overtook Democratic challenger Helen Price Johnson, and Republican Greg Gilday outperformed Democrat Angie Homola.
The 10th district includes southwestern Skagit County — including Mount Vernon — Island County and northwest Snohomish County.
Muzzall earned 47,189 votes, or 51%, to Price Johnson's 45,415, or 49%. Gilday held 45,768 votes to Homola's 44,877.
In the race for Skagit County Superior Court judge, Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski held on to her narrow lead over Tom Seguine, with 31,641 votes, or about 50%, to his 31,253 votes, or about 49%.
