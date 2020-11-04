With another 3,159 ballots counted Wednesday, no election results from Skagit County have changed.
Mark Lundsten, a first-time candidate and member of the county Planning Commission maintained his lead over incumbent Ron Wesen in the race for county commissioner for District 1, with 19,453 votes, or 52.3%, to 17,679 votes, or 47.5%
Similarly, Peter Browning maintained his lead over Mary Hudson in the race for county commissioner for District 2, with 19,086 votes, or 53.4%, to Hudson's 16,494 votes, or 46.2%.
In total, 39,434 ballots have been counted, and the county estimates 35,000 uncounted ballots remain.
In the race for Skagit County Superior Court judge, Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski kept a lead over Tom Seguine, with 18,529 votes, or 53.2%, to Seguine's 16,203 votes, or 46.5%.
The county plans to post an updated ballot count at 6 p.m. Friday. Election results aren’t final until certification, which is set for Nov. 24.
Democratic candidates in the 10th Legislative District maintained their narrow leads over Republican opponents. The district includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
With 39,143 votes, or 49.8%, state Sen. Ron Muzzall is behind challenger and Island County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson in the race for his seat. Price Johnson has 39,422 votes, or 50.1%.
State Rep. Dave Paul, with 40,091 or 51.5% of the vote, is still ahead of challenger and chairman of the Skagit County Republican Party Bill Bruch, who has 37,696 votes, or 48.4%.
Angie Homola is leading Greg Gilday with 38,949 votes, or 50.5%, to 38,071 votes, or 49.3%. The two are vying for the seat belonging to retiring state Rep. Norma Smith.
