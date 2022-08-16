A new roundabout at Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads west of Burlington is set to open Sept. 12.
The $1.2 million Skagit County project was developed to address frequent — and sometimes fatal — car crashes at the existing two-way stop.
Paving is set to start next week, and crews will spend early September on landscaping, striping, sign installation and cleanup, according to an update from the county.
The intersection is a meeting of two narrow roads with 50 mph speed limits. Josh Wilson, the east-west road, has stop signs, but Farm to Market does not.
Northbound traffic on Farm to Market has a dedicated right-turn lane.
In asking for safety improvements, Bay View-area residents said trucks using the turn lane block the vision of drivers heading west on Josh Wilson Road.
This has contributed to serious vehicle collisions, including the January 2018 death of Karen Wolf that spurred residents to demand change.
Work began in September 2021 and was supposed to finish that fall, but rainy weather and inaccurate topographic data delayed completion.
The wet early summer helped to identify poor soil under the roadway, which crews were able to replace with a more durable material, according to the update.
