SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Port of Skagit, Skagit County Historical Museum and Sedro-Woolley Museum are interested in learning more about the former Northern State Hospital.
They will host Remembering Northern State Public History Days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the former hospital campus, now known as the SWIFT Center.
“The goal is to see what is out there,” said Ann Skupniewitz-Maroney, the Skagit County Historical Museum office director and the event’s coordinator. “To find out as much as possible about Northern State Hospital.”
Those with information to share because they worked at, lived at or had connections to Northern State Hospital are asked to schedule a appointment by calling the Skagit County Historical Museum at 360-466-3365.
Those without an appointment can still share information — by being recorded on video, having photos scanned or having an object photographed. They only need to stop by an information booth located outside the Colman Building.
With the exception of those sharing their stories inside the Colman Building, there will be no public access to the buildings along HUB Drive.
Those with information to share will be digitally recorded by volunteers, who will ask questions about memories of Northern State.
Individuals with physical items pertaining to the hospital are encouraged to bring those for volunteers to photograph and record, and historical photographs will be scanned.
“We will record the story of who is in the photo, when it was taken and why it is important to them,” Skupniewitz-Maroney said. “Any objects from the hospital, we would love to get pictures of those and hear those stories as well.”
There will be an outdoor speaker stage hosting those who know about Northern State’s history.
Skupniewitz-Maroney is excited about the opportunity for the two museums to fill in large gaps in Northern State Hospital’s history.
She, along with Skagit County Historical Museum Director Jo Wolfe and museum archivist Mari Densmore worked alongside Sedro-Woolley Museum’s Sharon Howe (research librarian, archivist) and Amy Muia (Northern State Hospital researcher) to put the event together.
“We recognized that the people who worked there, lived there, interacted there, are getting on in age,” Skupniewitz-Maroney said. “The overall missions of our museums is to preserve and present the stories of Skagit County, and we want to make sure these vital voices are not lost.”
The Port of Skagit welcomed the opportunity to further the campus’ history.
“Since the very beginning of the port taking ownership, we have understood the significance of this campus to the local community,” Tyler said. “So many people have a personal connection to the campus whether it is firsthand or through a family member or friend.
“This is just a really great opportunity to capture that history and to hear those stories.”
It’s all about collecting accounts and items before they are lost to time.
“The goal is to learn about the history and for people to share with us their stories of the hospital,” Skupniewitz-Maroney said.
There is a lot to see and learn on the campus grounds.
“We see this as a very important aspect of what needs to be preserved,” Tyler said. “While none of the buildings can be entered, there is still plenty of beauty and history to see from the outside.”
Those wishing to attend are asked to park at Olmsted Park and walk to the event because onsite parking is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.