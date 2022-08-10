SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Port of Skagit, Skagit County Historical Museum and Sedro-Woolley Museum are interested in learning more about the former Northern State Hospital.

They will host Remembering Northern State Public History Days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the former hospital campus, now known as the SWIFT Center.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.