EVERETT — The Everett College baseball team proved as tough Saturday as its record would suggest.
The Trojans swept Skagit Valley in both games of a doubleheader to improve to 9-3. They edged past the Cardinals in the first game 4-3 and won the second 5-1.
Skagit Valley right fielder Brian Ours was 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game. Catcher Hibiki Ouchi was 1-for-3 with a double, and Mount Vernon graduate Ryan Morrill scattered six hits and struck out six in the complete-game effort.
Shortstop Austin Wilson had the lone RBI for the Cardinals (4-8) in the second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.