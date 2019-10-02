Candidate Questionnaires

Linda Eiford

Residence: Mount Vernon

Occupation: Retired, after 21 years at Skagit County District Court Probation

Education: Graduate, Anacortes High School, Graduate, Washington State University

Elected Offices: Misdemeanant Corrections Association, Treasurer

Elected Offices Sought: None

Community Involvement: Mount Vernon Police Department, Citizens on Proactive Patrol — Volunteer and board member; Skagit County Sheriff’s Office — Oral board member; Mount Vernon Church of the Nazarene — Sunday School teacher

Campaign website: None currently

Why are you running for office?

A friend encouraged me to run, and I am interested in hospital/medical/patient issues.

What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?

Besides learning all the acronyms, it’s difficult to pick only one issue. Financial considerations are certainly one of the most important. Like any successful and solvent enterprise, a hospital must carefully consider the cost of doing business and keep that in line with available revenue.

Other issues are accessibility — seeing that people who need hospital care can get it and providing the type of specialty care that they need — and providing the quality of care that people expect and deserve.

How will you address it?

I will work with the other Hospital Commissioners to determine needs and goals and explore options on how best to accomplish those. Open and honest discussions are important characteristics of a management team.

Why should voters choose you?

First, they should only choose me if they believe I am the best candidate. Second, I was a public servant for over 21 years and am a strong believer in fiscal responsibility and giving the public their money’s worth. Third, I’m a good listener and that will be applied not only to the other Hospital Commissioners, but to the public especially. I sincerely care what consumers think and will do my best to represent their interests and concerns while serving.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

I’m people-oriented and sincerely care about how patients and their families and visitors are treated. I don’t have all the answers, and I’m not afraid to ask questions. Ultimately, it’s up to the voters to determine what sets us apart and to vote for the best-qualified candidate.

———

Dale Ragan

Age: 77

Residence: Mount Vernon

Occupation: Retail business owner, Karl’s Paints and Art Supplies, Mount Vernon

Education: Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Accounting Certification, Masters of Business Administration (MBA)

Elected Offices Held: At Large Council Position, Mount Vernon City Council (16 years); Dike District #17 commissioner

Community Involvement: Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Finance Committee, current; Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Board, past; Mount Vernon-Skagit Rotary Club member and Past President; Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce member and past Board of Directors; Skagit County Law and Justice Council; Mount Vernon Bike/Walk; Salem Lutheran Church member; Served on the boards of Skagit Transit and Central Valley Ambulance

Why are you running for office?

Health is an important part of our lives. Without good health, life is just not as good as it should or could be. Skagit County is fortunate to have established hospitals. The success of these facilities relies on good, solid, experienced management. It is important that the large number of dollars that flow through our hospitals are well managed. That can only be done by people with education and experience doing it. Hospital commissioners must be able to manage the resources to provide the tools and facilities to function well. I believe I have these attributes.

What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?

Becoming educated and aware of all the issues involved in hospital governance.

How will you address it?

I have already started attending commissioner meetings to educate myself. I plan to review past commissioner meeting minutes and communicate with the other commissioners on current issues.

Why should voters choose you?

An important goal for me is making health care accessible. Voters should choose me because of my education in finance and business management, my personal business experience, years of involvement in the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, interaction with the communities in Skagit Valley, and City Council and Dike District experience.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

I have a Bachelor’s Degree, Accounting Certificate and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), as well as experience in finance and accounting both as a City University instructor and volunteer in community organizations. I have owned and managed my own local business for over 28 years. I work well with others using a collaborative process. My background qualifies me to serve the citizens of District #1 as a hospital commissioner.