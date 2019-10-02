Longtime elected official Dale Ragan is facing off against first-time candidate Linda Eiford in the race for a seat on the Skagit Regional Health Board of Commissioners.
Ragan, who served four terms on the Mount Vernon City Council and has run his own store, Karl’s Paint, for 28 years, said his experience in both business and government will suit him well in a hospital environment.
“I think I have the understanding in management to collaborate with the other commissioners,” he said.
This board is responsible for oversight of Skagit Valley Hospital.
Eiford, the former director of Skagit County District Court’s probation department, said she wants to focus on what the hospital district can do to educate the public on health care.
While working in court, she said she encountered those who needed health care, but didn’t know where to go or how best to get help.
“Many people are using the ER as their doctor, because they don’t have a regular doctor,” she said.
If elected, Eiford said she would focus on access to care and push to find ways the hospital can better communicate what it offers to the community.
Both candidates acknowledged that hospital board commissioners are responsible for setting high-level policy, and have little control over day-to-day operations.
“Once they have a good administrator, the bulk of running the hospital district is not in (the board’s) hands,” Ragan said.
If elected, Ragan said he plans to look into an issue regarding taxation in the district.
He said most people who would use Skagit Valley Hospital as their primary facility live in the boundaries of the taxing district, and give the hospital a portion of their property taxes.
Residents of La Conner, though, live outside the district and don’t pay that property tax, but pay the same fees for services that those inside the district pay, he said.
“People ought to understand if that’s fair, and to me that’s a question,” he said.
Eiford said she thinks Ragan’s business background trained him to be attentive to the bottom line, “but I’m also interested in balancing the dollars with what people need.”
