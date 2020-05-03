Anxiety. Anger. Boredom. Fear. Frustration. Grief. Loneliness. Sadness.
Many emotions are being felt by those impacted by COVID-19 — be it from the loss of loved ones, layoffs, missed proms or birthday parties, or working to fight the disease on the front lines — and health experts say that's normal.
"Emotions are absolutely normal and expected during this time," said Keri L. Waterland, director of the Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery that operates under the state's Healthcare Authority. "Whatever you are feeling right now is OK and there is nothing wrong with you."
Experts say it's important to recognize stress-induced feelings and take steps to protect mental health.
"If that stress persists too long it puts all of us at risk for anxiety or depression, or worsening alcohol or substance abuse," Dr. Jürgen Unützer, professor and chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington, said during a state Department of Health media briefing.
Chief among the recommendations for relieving stress and lifting spirits is connecting with loved ones. Mental health experts encourage reaching out, particularly using the phone or video call services such as FaceTime and Zoom.
"The biggest thing is to not hold it inside ... There are ways we can still connect," Waterland said.
Phone and video platforms offer ways to connect while primarily homebound under Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
"We are social beings and the governor is asking us to have physical distance, but I don't think we should have social distance," Unützer said. "We can use the phone. We should reach out."
North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization Director Joe Valentine said that's especially true for those in the midst of recovering from mental health or substance use disorders.
"We would encourage people to reach out and get support from wherever they could get it," he said. "During a disaster the need for community connection is even more important, and particularly for the community we generally serve that is now isolating at home."
A fact sheet from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration about mental health during an infectious disease outbreak also states human contact is key for the general population.
"Reaching out to people you trust is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety, depression, loneliness, and boredom during social distancing, quarantine, and isolation," the document states.
Dr. Kristen P. Lindgren of the University of Washington's department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences said keeping active and eating well are additional ways to protect mental health.
"Exercising, healthy eating — those may seem like things we're doing to take care of our bodies, but it turns out those things also help take care of our minds," she said.
Skagit County Public Health echoed the insight and advice from Unützer and Lindgren in a newsletter, and encouraged county residents to be kind to themselves as emotions arise.
"This is a stressful and uncertain time for everyone. It’s okay to feel anxious, scared, and lonely," the newsletter said.
Behavioral health experts urge families to pay close attention to children, who are home because of a shutdown of the schools.
"This can have a tremendous impact on children. They are suddenly not in school, their whole routines are disrupted ... and this came out of the blue," Unützer said.
Waterland said that means extra stress for parents, too, who need to ensure they take care of themselves and their child's well-being.
"The stress the parents must be feeling about being teachers and working from home has got to be pretty high," she said.
In addition to keeping children focused on schoolwork and connected online and by phone with friends, Waterland said it's important to "let kids be kids."
That means encouraging playtime and offering — or joining in on — reading books, working on puzzles, playing games or creating art.
In addition to staying connected with loved ones, Skagit County staff recommend tending to indoor and outdoor plants, and going for walks close to home as ways to cope.
"Studies have shown that getting outside for at least twenty minutes a day can drastically reduce stress levels," the newsletter said. It also said "keeping plants in your home has shown to reduce stress and anxiety levels."
If stress persists, or anxiety or depression develop, health experts said it's important to seek professional help.
Signs of prolonged stress and declining mental health include insomnia and trouble concentrating, sadness and short temper.
"We might be more irritable and short with each other," Unützer said. "Stress doesn't bring out the best in people, so to speak."
Although behavioral health providers are staying home like many others, there are resources available to connect to counselors by phone or video calls. Unützer said at the university clinics, the switch to remote counseling has been successful.
"We've taken hundreds of patients on outpatient schedules and moved them to telehealth, and it has actually been tremendously effective," he said. "We've done 90% of our services using telehealth."
Valentine said local providers have similarly embraced digital technology and are reporting successes. Various websites and hotlines can help connect those needing support with resources in their area.
Those telehealth services are increasingly being used in response to COVID-19 at local, regional and state levels.
"We are seeing people need additional help," Unützer said.
And the demand is expected to keep growing as impacts of the pandemic on human health and the economy continue to emerge.
"We are projecting that the need for behavioral health support is going to increase through this crisis and beyond," Waterland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.