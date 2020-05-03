RESOURCES A CALL OR CLICK AWAY

— Call 211 or visit nsbhaso.org to learn about resources in the region including counseling, support groups and digital programs.

— Mental Health Referral Service for Children and Teens, a free Seattle Children’s Hospital program, provides referrals for those 17 and younger. For more information, call 833-303-5437, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

— The Brigid Collins Family Support Center Parenting Academy, is offering free online seminars and one-on-one coaching sessions using video chat. For more information, visit parenting-academy.org.

— Volunteers of America Western Washington crisis hotline at 1-800-584-3578 or info page at imhurting.org.

— State Department of Health coronavirus and mental health info page: coronavirus.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/mental-and-emotional-well-being.

— Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html.

— Weekly webinars from the Washington State University college of nursing's Peer Workforce Alliance: peerworkforcealliance.org/covidwebinarsaccess.

— National Alliance on Mental Illness info line at 1-800-950-6264, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or info page at namiskagit.org.

— Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 24-hour Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990.

— Northwest Washington Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline at 360-647-3234 or website for info and digital meetings lists at nwwana.org.