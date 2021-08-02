With vendors, animals and fairgoers crowding into the Skagit County Fairgrounds each year, Skagit County Fair Manager Aric Gaither said the event’s staff has to be flexible enough to meet unexpected challenges.
That’ll be even more true this year, with the event ready to return after a one-year absence brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s fair will be Aug. 11-14, and Gaither said he’s monitoring safety guidelines and will be ready to adjust if needed.
“Our position is that we remain agile, flexible and ready to implement what we need to do,” he said.
He said the fair encourages visitors to wear masks at any point if that makes them feel comfortable.
“My message is we want people to wear masks as much as they want to,” Gaither said. “Our hope is everyone comes out to the fair. If they’re not feeling comfortable they can put a mask on.”
Unvaccinated people will specifically be urged to wear masks inside the fairgrounds’ buildings. At this point, that’s a suggestion rather than a mandate, Gaither said, but there will be signs encouraging the wearing of masks.
Masks will be available at the event, as will hand sanitizer stations.
More than 25,000 people typically attend the fair over its four-day span.
Gaither said he’s heard from other event organizers that gatherings are popular after a year filled with cancellations, closures and isolation.
“We expect a big crowd,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued new guidelines urging people to wear masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission rates.
The risk in Skagit County is currently considered substantial.
