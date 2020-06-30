Two sections of Highway 20 have been named in honor of law enforcement officers who died on those sections of road.
The state Transportation Commission approved resolutions June 17 to name sections of Highway 20 in honor of State Patrol trooper Thomas Hendrickson and Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputy Alan Hultgren, both of whom died in the line of duty after being struck by suspected drunken drivers.
Hendrickson was 31 in November 1974 when he was killed after being struck by a 19-year-old wrong-way driver while conducting a traffic stop four miles west of Burlington. He left behind a wife and two young sons.
In honor of Hendrickson, the section of highway from milepost 52 just east of the Duane Berentson Bridge to milepost 59 just west of Burlington will be renamed the “WSP Trooper Thomas Hendrickson Memorial Highway,” according to a resolution passed by the Commission.
Hultgren was 30 when he was struck and killed in 1981 while responding to a vehicle collision west of Marblemount. He left behind a wife.
The commission has renamed the section of highway from milepost 90 to milepost 105 the “Skagit County Sheriffs’ Office Deputy Alan Hultgren Memorial Highway.”
“These men paid the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Skagit County and their sacrifices will be forever memorialized,” State Patrol Chief John Batiste said in a news release.
The re-naming process was spurred on by Skagit County Sheriff Don McDermott, who started the Fallen Hero Project as a way to honor the two men.
The resolutions signed by the Commission make the name changes effective immediately, and request that the state Department of Transportation provide signs to denote the changes as soon as possible.
