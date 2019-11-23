MOUNT VERNON — Seven-year-old Kaiden loves recess, playing baseball and his teddy bear Sloopy. With rosy cheeks and a big smile beaming through his missing front teeth, Kaiden — and Sloopy — had reason to celebrate Friday as Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles legally announced the “inseparable” pair part of Sara and Todd Fifield’s family. With balloons, cake and teddy bears Friday at the Skagit County Courthouse, four families became whole as part of the 15th annual National Adoption Day. “All children deserve to be raised in safe, stable and loving homes,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a proclamation celebrating the day. “Giving a child a strong foundation — a home, family to love and a safe place to grow — is one of life’s greatest and most generous gifts.” Statewide, more than 9,200 children are in foster care, with 1,800 available for adoption, Stiles said. “This is a fun event for us, but really a momentous one, too,” Stiles said. “We’re celebrating new families and new stories that arise out of stories that are not so good.” Via telephone from their home in Fresno, California, 4-year-old Dahlia’s new parents said the little girl, who loves bunnies and the color purple, was a welcome addition to their family. Dahlia was born in Mount Vernon. The couple have three other adopted children. “It’s our pleasure to give Dahlia a loving home,” the girl’s new mother said. For Kassie Means, Friday’s event was a formalization of what she’s known for the past 16 months — that 19-month-old Jackson was part of her family. “He’s very happy, he’s always smiling, I think he’s pretty darn smart,” Means said. “Today is very exciting.” After Stiles declared him Means’ child, Jackson, bursting with energy, selected a bright green teddy bear — to match his bright green balloon — to join the family as well. When it was his turn, Kaiden selected bright orange and bright blue teddy bears — one for himself and one for Sloopy. With the three teddy bears and still beaming, he sat back down next to his biological brother, who was adopted by another family earlier this year, Sara Fifield said. From the moment the Fifields first thought about adoption to the moment Kaiden, Sloopy, and new teddy bears Doopy and Loopy became part of their family took about 18 months, she said. “We’ve wanted to start a family for a long time,” Sara Fifield said. “And now we have one.”
