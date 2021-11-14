Two weeks after damage caused by a mudslide blocked a private road in Big Lake, the two families that live along the road are fighting to get repairs made to the only way off their properties.
A bridge that was built in 1992 and was the only way to access their homes by vehicle is now buried under trees and branches, and the stream under the bridge has been pushed into a new path, leaving a gap too wide for a vehicle to cross.
Getting past the blocked section on foot requires jumping over a 2-foot wide stream and navigating uneven, muddy ground.
“It’s just not safe, but we’re being told to figure it out,” said Jackie Miller, who lives along the road with husband Ben Holsten and their child.
After nearly a week without being able to leave his home by vehicle, Holsten borrowed a truck from work that he parks on the other side of the blocked bridge, he said.
He walks to and from the truck to his home.
The Oct. 29 mudslide, caused by a breached beaver dam up the stream from the homes of the two families, covered other Big Lake area roads and damaged at least 14 homes.
While most Big Lake residents had the roads to their homes cleared in the days after the slide, Holsten, Miller and the Grospe family have not.
Local government cannot committing funding or resources to perform repairs on private roads, said county Public Works Director Dan Berentson.
He said even if the county could, the demand for repairs and maintenance would be more than his department could manage.
“There are miles and miles of private roads in the county,” Berentson said.
However, he said the county is working to identify government or nonprofit agencies that may be able to provide assistance.
“Hopefully there can be some resolution,” Berentson said. “It’s just unfortunate that we can’t do it with county road funds.”
Miller and Holsten said they have trouble believing the county and state representatives who tell them there’s nothing they can do.
“It’s not that they don’t have the money or the means,” Holsten said. “They don’t care.”
While Miller and Holsten say they have enough food and other supplies to last a while, Holsten said he will soon need to get his propane tank refilled to supply heat and electricity to his home.
A propane truck cannot access Holsten’s home with the bridge out.
“That tank is getting lower and lower,” he said. “We’re going to be without electricity sooner than later.”
The two sought an estimate for a temporary fix for the bridge, and were quoted nearly $16,000, Miller said.
“They said we’d have to mortgage our house to pay for a (permanent fix),” Miller said.
Holsten said they have been contacted by a nonprofit that wants to help, but he was told the organization is concerned about the legal liabilities of an inadequate repair.
The residents blame the mudslide on state agencies for what they believe are reckless logging practices and negligence regarding the beaver dam.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is the regulatory agency that oversees beaver dams, and would have been responsible for issuing the permits for a fix.
Bob Warinner, assistant regional habitat program manager with the agency, said this beaver dam — and the 28-acre pond it created — has been responsible for flood events consistently over the past 30 years, though none has been as bad as this.
Any management of a beaver dam is generally the responsibility of the property owner, though in some instances local government could get involved, Warinner said.
He said if the dam represents a threat to public infrastructure, a county or other local government could address it, but that “there certainly is no obligation for anyone governmentally.”
If someone had sought permission for a fix, Warinner said it would have been granted.
He said installing a structure to mitigate the impacts of the dam would have been in the range of tens of thousands of dollars. Hiring people to manage it would have cost thousands of dollars every year.
Events like this are uncommon, he said. In the 22 years he’s worked with the agency, he’s only seen a torrent of debris four times.
“(Fixing the bridge) is going to be expensive, but I have no idea where they’d get the money from,” Warinner said.
Kevin Killian, an assistant region manager with the state Department of Natural Resources, said there is no evidence logging contributed to this slide.
His department sent employees to walk the entirety of the slide’s path, and they found no evidence that trees were cut down so close to the creek as to weaken its stability.
“There’s no logging that occurred on any unstable slopes anywhere near this creek,” Killian said.
Berentson said this time of year, landslides are unavoidable. It’s a question of where and when — not if — the county will have to respond to slides along public roads.
“It’s the nature of running county roads,” he said.
Holsten said what’s needed is a permanent solution for the damaged bridge. The creek needs to be diverted back under the bridge and the creek bed needs to be reinforced so this doesn’t happen again.
“The state and county, they need to be part of this process,” Holsten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.