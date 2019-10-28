MOUNT VERNON — With Halloween just days away, families were still flocking Monday to local pumpkin patches, such as Schuh Farms in west Mount Vernon, for some last-minute festivities.
Above, 14-month-old Addilyn Buchanan, of Oak Harbor, bundles up as she celebrates her second trip to a pumpkin patch with her family.
At right, after finding his own perfect pumpkin, 4-year-old Jeremiah Mercado, of Sedro-Woolley, helps search for the perfect pumpkin for his mom, April Hughes.
On Thursday, which is Halloween, multiple locations throughout the county will be hosting trick-or-treat events, including the downtown areas of Anacortes, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.