MOUNT VERNON — With Halloween just days away, families were still flocking Monday to local pumpkin patches, such as Schuh Farms in west Mount Vernon, for some last-minute festivities.

Above, 14-month-old Addilyn Buchanan, of Oak Harbor, bundles up as she celebrates her second trip to a pumpkin patch with her family.

At right, after finding his own perfect pumpkin, 4-year-old Jeremiah Mercado, of Sedro-Woolley, helps search for the perfect pumpkin for his mom, April Hughes.

On Thursday, which is Halloween, multiple locations throughout the county will be hosting trick-or-treat events, including the downtown areas of Anacortes, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.

