BURLINGTON — Residents of HomePlace Burlington Memory Care and their families drank tea, listened to music and shared stories Friday at an outdoor Mother’s Day celebration at the care center.
Friday’s event marked the first time in more than a year many families have been able to visit in person with their loved ones due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vaccinations are making possible a return to more normal visits.
The care center held the event in a courtyard and limited the number of visitors at any one time. A violinist and harpist provided background music.
Eighteen families visited throughout the day.
At one table, four generations of women gathered. Resident Clair Mapes was visited by daughters Jody Louia and Michele Power; granddaughters Katie Lambert and Juliet Power; and great-granddaughter Eowyn Power, 13.
Family members said Clair Mapes became a resident of the care center in February 2020, shortly before the pandemic began. Since then, family members have only been able to visit with her through a window or by video.
“It was very exciting to come back,” Lambert said.
The family said Mapes was born in Burlington and grew up on a farm in Edison.
The daughters asked their mother to recall what Fairhaven Avenue in downtown Burlington used to look like, and if she remembered different landmarks and businesses. The group joked about how Mapes used to play saxophone in high school.
Eowyn said she has missed being able to visit.
“She’s a character,” she said of her great-grandmother.
At another table across the courtyard, family members visited Corky and Lona Vander Griend, both residents of the care center.
Son Rick Vander Griend said COVID-19 restrictions have been tough on the family, especially on his mother. He said earlier in the pandemic, Corky Vander Griend was not yet a resident of the care center and was unable to visit with Lona.
“(It’s nice) just being able to talk to them and see them,” Rick Vander Griend said.
Family members said it’s been emotionally difficult noticing changes, such as memory loss, in their loved ones.
“I used to come here once a week before the pandemic started,” granddaughter Mikki Valentine said. “I would sit with (my grandmother) and she knew who I was. Now she doesn’t.”
Valentine said she’s glad to have the opportunity to visit in a larger group, because it helps jog her grandmother’s memory.
HomePlace Burlington Memory Care Executive Director Wendy Martin said indoor visits are permitted as long as either the resident or visitor are fully vaccinated, but residents are limited to two guests per visit.
Martin said the care center hopes to hold another outdoor visitation event, such as a Father’s Day celebration.
