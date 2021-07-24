BAYVIEW — Friday was as a good a day as any to go to the beach, or, as several families did, dig through it.
As part of the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s Mudflat Safari program, about seven groups trudged through the mud at Padilla Bay looking for life.
Held at low tide, the event allows people to get up close and personal with some of the area’s marine life, including clams, mussels and worms.
“It’s something we can do together,” said Bonnie Bowers, who brought granddaughters Leona Plass, 6, and Kateri Plass, 7, to the dig — like she did their mother before them. “I love this place.”
The next Mudflat Safari, which is open to the public, will take place Aug. 10.
