About two weeks after a report was released detailing the police shooting death of David Babcock, his family is still struggling to reconcile the man they knew with the one described in the document.
“I want people to understand he’s not just this criminal they make him out to be,” said Regina Babcock, David Babcock’s wife.
He was the family’s go-to handyman, she said. She remembers him installing a push-button ignition switch in the Nissan Pathfinder he bought for her because her fibromyalgia made it too painful to turn a key.
“He would always tell me, ‘Do you think I’m Superman?’ because I’d ask him to fix this or this or this,” Regina Babcock said Wednesday. “(I would say) ‘Yup.’”
David Babcock’s family says he was a remarkable grandfather, a loving father and a caring husband.
Elizabeth Babcock, his daughter, said when her 2-month-old son needed surgery her father did everything he could to support her.
“I will never forget the look on my dad’s face when he first met my son,” she said. “It just lit up. He looked so happy.
“I’m hitting 23, and I’m going to have my first birthday without my dad. I’m dreading my birthday,” she added. “I have a 1-year-old son who’s not going to know his grandpa.”
The law enforcement report, released July 27, details the five-month investigation into David Babcock’s death.
On Feb. 16, David Babcock eluded an attempted traffic stop in Mount Vernon, and police followed. Eventually, Sedro-Woolley officers used spike strips at the corner of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in an attempt to stop him because they said they felt he was driving recklessly.
As David Babcock drove his vehicle onto the shoulder to avoid the spike strips, he appears in police body camera footage to be heading toward officer Max Rosser. The officer fired into the vehicle, striking David Babcock.
The report is now in the hands of Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich, who will decide whether the shooting warrants criminal charges.
The 308-page report is available on the city of Mount Vernon’s website.
Weyrich said he’s unsure when he will complete his review of the report, but that it will likely take a couple weeks.
Both Rosser, through his lawyer, and Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Dan McIlraith declined to comment until Weyrich announces his decision.
Regina Babcock said she’s expecting Rosser won’t be charged, based on how infrequently officers seem to face charges in similar cases throughout the country.
The family plans to bring legal action against the Sedro-Woolley Police Department if Rosser isn’t charged.
“If Dave is not going to get any justice through the prosecuting attorney, he has to get some kind of justice,” Regina Babcock said.
She doesn’t deny her husband’s checkered history with law enforcement — the report shows several instances of driving with a suspended license and eluding officers — but she said he wasn’t a dangerous person and had no violent offenses.
“He wasn’t a bad guy, he just made bad choices,” Elizabeth Babcock said.
David Babcock, who lived with his wife in Concrete, had his license suspended for unpaid tickets. But Regina Babcock said he needed to drive if he wanted to get groceries or pick up her medication at a pharmacy in Sedro-Woolley.
“I know they hated his guts for constantly eluding them,” she said, adding she felt officers escalated the situation because they wanted to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.
In a statement included in the report, Rosser said he felt David Babcock was trying to drive his vehicle into either Rosser or Sedro-Woolley Sgt. Paul Eaton, who was nearby.
“I used deadly force to defend my self (sic) and others from the criminal actions described above,” Rosser said in his statement.
Later, he lists the charges he believed David Babcock should have faced had he lived. Those charges included attempted murder.
“He actually had the audacity to count off what (Dave) would have gotten charged with,” Regina Babcock said. “You have the nerve to count all of these charges, attempted murder, and you killed him?”
She said the way her husband died and the way she feels other officers cover for Rosser in their statements contained in the report has destroyed her faith in law enforcement.
“I trusted the police. If they say this and this is happening, I had no problem with believing this,” Regina Babcock said. “But now it’s completely different. After this, I don’t trust them anymore.”
