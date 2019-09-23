Family Promise of Skagit Valley held its annual Homeless for a Night fundraiser Saturday.
The event challenged participants to support Family Promise with a donation or sponsorship as well as tasked them to spend the night in their cars in the parking lot of Allen United Methodist Church in Bow.
As of the morning of the event, there were about 40 who had pledged to stay overnight, but that number was expected to go up. The evening was filled with music and some informative presentations within the church.
"There are two options — people can sleep in their cars or they can dream about us who are sleeping in our cars," said Peggy Bridgman, a member of the board of Family Promise of Skagit Valley. "As long as they bring in pledges, we don't care."
Family Promise helps provide shelters and temporary housing for families impacted by homelessness.
It tackles homelessness from a grassroots level, coordinating a network of 27 churches and a small army of about 600 volunteers. It offers shelter and support for families and expectant mothers.
Providing more for pregnant women remains a goal, according to Family Promise's director, Audrea Woll.
"I have plans for expansion of our Grace House, which is our pregnancy home which currently houses five moms," Woll said. "The goal is to open the upstairs for three (or) four more moms without children, so ones who are just expecting."
The call remains open for those interested in helping Family Promise provide help to the county's homeless families.
"You don't have to have a religious belief or inner faith, you just have to believe in the cause. We bring all these different groups together ... for the overall well-being of the community," Woll said. "We have plenty of volunteer positions, anywhere from answering phones to doing paperwork to gardening ... if you can knit a hat, I can put you to work."
Bridgman said that based on numbers provided by the four major school districts in the county there are about 1,000 children living homeless in Skagit Valley.
Among goals for the organization is to obtain another house to meet rising demand.
For Woll, Family Promise's mission keeps in accordance to a way of life that used to hold sway in Skagit Valley, one that she might see brought back to fashion.
"One of the great things about Family Promise is, Skagit County has this rural, farming community, that reach-out-and-help-your-neighbor, and my family was rooted in that," Woll said. "I moved away and ... when I came back, it's not always quite the same because times have changed. We offer something that kind of brings that back, people from all economic structures can get together and help our neighbors."
