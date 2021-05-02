ALGER — Fans were back Saturday at Skagit Speedway — and so were some familiar names that ended up claiming victories.
Eric Fisher, Justin Youngquist, Garrett Thomas and Howard Vos won in their respective classifications, and the track opened to fans for the first time this year after racing without fans through all of 2020.
Allowed about 2,500 fans under the state's current COVID-19 protocols, the track hosted its first race after a rainout of the original opener.
Fisher grabbed a win in the 360 class, taking over the lead from Jesse Schlotfeldt on the fifth lap, then holding him off after a caution allowed Schlotfeldt another strong challenge. Jason Solwold, Chance Crum and Brock Lemley made up the rest of the top five.
Youngquist debuted a new car in the sportsman sprints class. He led all 25 laps of the A Main despite a late threat from Kelsey Carpenter.
Carpenter climbed from the back of the field to claim second place and was followed in the top five by Cory Swatzina, Jesson Jacobson and Tom Weiss.
Thomas outdueled Jared Peterson late in the focus midget class. Peterson had briefly passed Thomas late in the race before Thomas snatched it back to land atop a top five that included Peterson, Nick Evans, Travis Jacobson and Nik Larson.
In the outlaw tuner class, Howard Vos took the lead on Lap 6 for the victory. Jon Gunderson placed second, followed by Vance Hibbard, Colin Sims and Brian Michelson.
Corbyn Fauver set the fastest qualifying time, turning in a lap of 11.182 seconds in the 360 class. Carpenter was fastest in the sportsman sprints qualifying (12.034).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.