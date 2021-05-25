A seasonal farmworker housing complex east of Burlington is complete, and is set to open in June.
Nonprofit developer Housing Authority of Skagit County is hosting an open house of the 14-unit complex from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The complex is just west of the Housing Authority's 80-unit Raspberry Ridge II complex at 20282 Lafayette Road.
As seasonal housing, the two-bedroom units will be occupied on a temporary basis by migrant farmworkers and their families.
The units are available to farmworkers earning 50% or less of the area median income, and USDA Rural Development funds will provide rental assistance to ensure the units remain affordable, Housing Authority Executive Director Melanie Corey said during a recent tour.
The new complex is intended to replace aging housing on several area farms, Corey said.
Beds are available for a nightly rate, and up to eight unrelated people can stay in each unit, she said.
Construction was held up for four years as the nonprofit and the city of Burlington debated over access to the city's sewer system.
Corey said the nonprofit needed sewer access because a grant covering a significant portion of the cost of the project required it. Raspberry Ridge's septic system failed in 2011, and a 2-year old child drowned after falling into a complex septic tank in 2015.
The city agreed to allow the development onto its sewer system in 2016, allowing the project to go forward on the condition that the Housing Authority pay for design and installation of the sewer line, and that it fund improvements to Lafayette Road.
Construction began in 2019, at a project cost of about $7.2 million.
