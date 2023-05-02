Olmsted Park
Buy Now

The site of Olmsted Park in Sedro-Woolley looking south in October 2020.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley Public Works Director Mark Freiberger has been authorized by the city to accept a $500,000 federal grant to help fund construction of Olmsted Park.

The Community Project Funding grant was brought before the City Council in December, but an issue involving multiple grants being used for the same project forced it to be pulled from consideration.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.