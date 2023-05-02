SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley Public Works Director Mark Freiberger has been authorized by the city to accept a $500,000 federal grant to help fund construction of Olmsted Park.
The Community Project Funding grant was brought before the City Council in December, but an issue involving multiple grants being used for the same project forced it to be pulled from consideration.
The city already had accepted a $600,000 grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office. That grant does not allow federal funds to be used for the same project, Freiberger said.
In the past several months, the city has worked with U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen’s office and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded the Community Project Funding grant, to come up with a solution.
Originally, the grants were to be used on Phase I of construction, which included infrastructure improvements at a cost of about $1.3 million. The work included pipes, grading, parking lot, restrooms, a caretaker residence, park sign, trash enclosure, storage building, four pavilions and playground equipment.
The estimated cost of that phase is now about $2 million, and necessitated the need for a Phase II, which will include the construction of the caretaker residence, park sign, trash enclosure and storage building.
“So that’s the work we took forward to Representative Larsen’s office as well as HUD and it was subsequently approved, although it was quite the process as we went back and forth like a pingpong match,” Freiberger said.
The federal grant will be used for Phase II.
Phase I of the project is the only phase to be fully funded thus far.
The pavilions are now in Phase III and the playground equipment is Phase IV.
Freiberger said the pavilions could possibly be built as community projects over time because the necessary infrastructure (concrete pads, utilities, etc.) will already be in place.
“We have another opportunity to apply for an RCO grant in 2024, and they are very positive about that (possibly providing another grant),” Freiberger said. “They like to see these types of projects finished and I feel we have a very good chance to get that funding.”
The estimated cost of the entire project is $3.9 million. Of that amount, about $2.8 million has been secured.
