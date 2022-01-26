...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air will continue which can result
in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central
Coast and Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation may lead to the development or
worsening or poor air quality, and this may cause issues for
people with respiratory problems. Please check with your local
air quality agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen speaks Tuesday next to the Interstate 5 O’Connell Memorial Bridge in Mount Vernon about the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The bridge, which is need of preservation work, is eligible to receive funds from the law.
Skagit County’s most important bridge is a prime candidate for repairs, thanks to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Trooper Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge that carries Interstate 5 over the Skagit River is a core piece of infrastructure for the region, accommodating 78,000 cars per day and serving as a vital trade and travel route through northwest Washington, U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene said at a news conference Tuesday.
“This bridge is more than steel and concrete,” DelBene said. “To this community, it’s a connection.”
Over the next five years, the state can expect about $725 million for bridge projects thanks to the infrastructure law, and can apply for competitive grants to be rolled out in the future, according to a congressional news release.
The state Legislature will be responsible for allocating this funding for bridge and road projects, but the state Department of Transportation has indicated the O’Connell Memorial Bridge is a top candidate for funding.
A number of other bridges in the county would be in the running for this funding, including the Highway 20 Duane Berentson Bridge over the Swinomish Channel, the Rockport Bridge and the Highway 9 bridge over the Skagit River.
Statewide, there are 416 bridges and about 5,469 miles of highway that are in poor condition, according to the news release.
Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Pearce said the O’Connell Memorial Bridge needs a new coat of paint to prevent rusting.
He said while the structure of the bridge is in fair condition, the bridge hasn’t been repainted in 18 years and hasn’t seen major deck work in 30 years.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen said the bridge’s collapse in 2013 demonstrates the importance of investing in maintenance. Its closure interrupted travel, and flooded local streets with traffic they were never built to handle.
During the closure, O’Connell died while directing traffic at a detour, and the bridge was later named in his honor.
Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November, committing $1 trillion for construction and maintenance.
