Skagit County’s most important bridge is a prime candidate for repairs, thanks to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Trooper Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge that carries Interstate 5 over the Skagit River is a core piece of infrastructure for the region, accommodating 78,000 cars per day and serving as a vital trade and travel route through northwest Washington, U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene said at a news conference Tuesday.

“This bridge is more than steel and concrete,” DelBene said. “To this community, it’s a connection.”

Over the next five years, the state can expect about $725 million for bridge projects thanks to the infrastructure law, and can apply for competitive grants to be rolled out in the future, according to a congressional news release.

The state Legislature will be responsible for allocating this funding for bridge and road projects, but the state Department of Transportation has indicated the O’Connell Memorial Bridge is a top candidate for funding.

A number of other bridges in the county would be in the running for this funding, including the Highway 20 Duane Berentson Bridge over the Swinomish Channel, the Rockport Bridge and the Highway 9 bridge over the Skagit River.

Statewide, there are 416 bridges and about 5,469 miles of highway that are in poor condition, according to the news release.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Pearce said the O’Connell Memorial Bridge needs a new coat of paint to prevent rusting.

He said while the structure of the bridge is in fair condition, the bridge hasn’t been repainted in 18 years and hasn’t seen major deck work in 30 years.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen said the bridge’s collapse in 2013 demonstrates the importance of investing in maintenance. Its closure interrupted travel, and flooded local streets with traffic they were never built to handle.

During the closure, O’Connell died while directing traffic at a detour, and the bridge was later named in his honor.

Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November, committing $1 trillion for construction and maintenance.

