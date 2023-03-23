The train derailment near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge on March 16 was caused by the train striking a piece of equipment, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.
The administration's Deputy Director of Public Affairs Warren Flatau said in an email that the train struck what is called a fixed derail device that protects the BNSF Railway bridge that crosses the Swinomish Channel.
"Our understanding is that as result of a miscommunication between the train crew and bridge tender, all the necessary steps permitting safe train movement were not completed in time resulting in the derailment," Flatau said in his email.
The derailment, which spilled an estimated 3,100 gallons of diesel fuel into the soil near Padilla Bay, did not meet the requirements of an official investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration.
However, a member of the administration was on site to help monitor the cleanup, which was conducted March 16-18 by several agencies.
Flatau said in his email that railroads are required by law to report to the administration incidents such as this derailment.
Reporting is required within 30 days of the event, he said. After the administration goes over the incident, it posts information on the incident on its Safety Data website.
