...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to expand access to disaster relief services for those affected by flooding in Skagit County.
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be open in the parking lot of the Hamilton Fire Department, at 951 Pettit St. in Hamilton, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 10-12.
The center will be jointly operated by FEMA and the Washington State Military Department’s Emergency Management Division.
Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the state will be available to help residents apply for federal assistance and receive information about help available to homeowners, renters and business owners.
FEMA also has a Disaster Recovery Center in Sedro-Woolley, at 802 Ball St. It hours have been changed to noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the other six days of the week.
