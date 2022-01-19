SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened Wednesday a Disaster Resource Center in Sedro-Woolley to assist area residents affected by recent flooding.
Located at 802 Ball St., the center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., though starting Friday the center's hours will be changed to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The center is temporary, though no date has been set on when it will close.
"We'll be here for as long as it takes," FEMA media relations specialist Tiana Suber said. "We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get the help they need."
Inside the center, representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Businesses Administration and several state agencies will be available to help those impacted by November flooding.
"While individuals do not need to go to the center to apply for assistance, we encourage those who are seeking help to utilize this service while it’s here," Skagit County Commissioner Peter Browning said in a news release from the county. "The folks staffing the DRC can help make sure you’re accessing every available recovery funding source. They’re experts who are ready to help.”
Suber said those who believe they were impacted by flooding should visit the center.
"We want to make sure that everyone has access to disaster assistance," she said. "It's our hope people will come here and talk to a FEMA representative face-to-face and to make sure they get all their questions answered and they leave here with no worries or concerns."
Center manager Elbert Ruiz is ready to get to work.
"We are ready to receive the survivors here at DRC No.1 for Skagit County," Ruiz said.
If affected residents have not yet started the process of applying for assistance, that can be done at the center. If the process has begun, the center can be used to track progress.
"We understand many of them have already applied for assistance online," Ruiz said. "But if they need to find out their status, or where they stand, they can come here and we can open their file and tell them exactly what is missing for the application to proceed, because we don't want any delays for survivors to receive what is coming to them."
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said the city was happy to help FEMA open the center.
"We were asked by Skagit County if we would make our decommissioned library available for FEMA to use as a hub for the Disaster Relief Center," she said. "This is a good location for our citizens who were impacted by the flood and any mudslides."
City Administrator Charlie Bush said the center will provide much needed assistance to those impacted by the flooding.
"We want to do everything we can as a city to provide them with the necessary support and help," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.