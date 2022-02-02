...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Feral cats wait to be transported from the Humane Society of Skagit Valley to their original trap sites in Sedro-Woolley after being spayed or neutered.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Police Department made the most of a $3,000 grant to control the feral cat population in the city.
The grant from The Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies was used to spay or neuter wild cats. The grant was made possible through a portion of the sales on the state's Spay-Neuter-Adopt license plates.
From the end of 2020 to December 2021, Sedro-Woolley Code Enforcement and Animal Control Officer Laura Carr transported 54 cats to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley to receive care.
"We partner with the Human Society and they kennel it, transport it to the spay/neuter site, handle all of the medical exams, vaccinations and everything else the cat gets," Carr said.
All kittens remain at the Humane Society for socialization and adoption, and after receiving care the adult cats are either returned to their neighborhoods or become part of Humane Society's Barn Buddy Program, where they can be adopted and live outdoors.
Since receiving its first grant to deal with feral cats in 2018, the Sedro-Woolley Police Department has neutered or spayed 119 cats.
Carr has removed as many as 15 cats from a single location.
Considering a cat's reproduction rate of three or four litters per year, the program has likely kept thousands of kittens off the streets.
The Sedro-Woolley Police Department will be eligible to apply for another such grant in the fall.
Until the next grant's arrival, Carr will respond to issues related to feral cats on a case by case basis.
"Short of an injured or ill animal, or an animal that has bitten someone, we don't have an ordinance against cats running loose," she said.
Since 2007, The Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies has awarded $615,000 in grant funds to qualifying animal welfare organizations — including police departments — resulting in about 20,500 cats being spayed or neutered.
