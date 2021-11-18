ANACORTES — A fourth ferry will be added to the Anacortes to San Juan Islands route Friday, according to a news release from Washington State Ferries.
The route had four boats until Oct. 16, when State Ferries cut back to three boats because of staffing shortages.
According to the Thursday news release, the addition of the fourth boat is being done on a trial basis.
“We know and understand that our reduced schedules are causing many challenges,” Patty Rubstello, head of State Ferries said in the release. “We are working hard to recruit new employees so we can restore service on a route-by-route basis. Recently, we’ve been able to add sailings nearly every day.”
New vehicle reservations for the Anacortes to San Juan Islands route remain suspended until it is certain that all four vessels can have full crews on a regular basis, State Ferries said in the release.
State Ferries said those with existing reservations will be prioritized over those without reservations. All other vehicles will be loaded on a first-come, first-served basis.
State Ferries switched to a reduced-service schedule for some routes to reduce having to make last-minute sailing cancellations caused by staffing issues.
According to the release, the staffing shortage is due to variables including a global shortage of mariners that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, an aging workforce, COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.