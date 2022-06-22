...FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2022 EXPECTED SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
After an unusually cool and wet spring, a rapid warm-up is
expected late this week, with temperatures peaking Saturday
through Monday across western Washington. Most lowland and
mountain valley locations will see temperatures peaking in the
80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.
This level of heat will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness to heat-sensitive people and pets. Given the recent cool
weather there has been little opportunity to acclimate to warm
temperatures. As such, there is concern that this rapid warm-up
could catch some off guard. Furthermore, area rivers continue to
run high as a result of the cool and wet spring and water
temperatures are running generally between 40-50 degrees. The
combination of these factors significantly increases the concern
for cold and or high water-related incidents. Cold water shock and
hypothermia can quickly result in death during these early season
heat events. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a
life jacket, and keep a close eye on children.
ANACORTES — Travel between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., via ferry won’t be happening until at least next summer, according to Washington State Ferries staff.
During a community meeting last week, State Ferries staff talked about returning all routes to pre-pandemic service.
With domestic routes getting top priority, there is no way to reopen the route to Canada this year, staff said.
That doesn’t mean that route is going away, said State Ferries Director of Planning, Customer and Government Relations John Vezina.
It takes an order from the state Legislature to change any ferry route, he said. The Sidney route is valuable, but there are too many other challenges to open it this year.
Though the system has still not returned to full service, it is seeing some impressive numbers, according to Patty Rubstello, head of State Ferries.
Between Jan. 1 and May 1, more than six million people rode on ferries. Those numbers were split between drivers and passengers, and walk-ons, Rubstello said during the meeting.
Those trends are consistent with last year and should continue through the summer, she said.
The ferries system completed more than 50,000 trips and has almost a 99% trip reliability rate, she said.
That rate is based only on scheduled trips, which are fewer than normal this year while the system is on a reduced schedule. Most of the cancellations were because of a lack of crew.
A nationwide shortage of maritime workers and frequent absences because of illness have meant that State Ferries changed the way it does training, Director of Marine Operations Steve Nevey said. Instead of hiring just a few times a year, Ferries is constantly hiring and training new employees.
However, the biggest problem isn’t entry-level positions, he said. The real issue is filling in for absent higher-level licensed workers, Nevey said.
State Ferries is also working on its 2040 Long-Range Plan, which talks about improvements coming to the fleet and infrastructure and the move toward electric ferries.
The state Legislature recently committed $1.5 billion to the ferry system, to help build five new boats and electrify others, plus make improvements to the terminals.
The State Ferries system will be looking for bids this summer to build those new vessels, Rubstello said.
Currently, to fully operate a full-time schedule, the system needs 26 boats. Instead, that number is only at 21, with some set to retire.
