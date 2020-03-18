ANACORTES — Ferry riders are no longer able to purchase food at the Anacortes terminal or on board state ferries, but vessel schedules have not changed as of now, Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said.
Centerplate, the galley vendor aboard all state vessels and at the Anacortes terminal, followed a Gov. Jay Inslee order and stopped serving food as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning in response to the novel coronavirus.
Other service reductions or limitations are not yet in place.
“Our plan now is to keep all boats running,” Sterling said.
Ridership is down on several routes as people heed public health advice and stay home.
Numbers are down about 20% across the system since March 5. That means about 10,000 to 20,000 fewer people are riding than compared to the same dates last year.
Commuter routes in the Seattle area are seeing their walk-on ridership down by about 50% some days.
The vessels that service the San Juan Islands routes aren’t seeing as much of a reduction, Sterling said.
Sterling advises people to be cautious.
“If you don’t have to be on the ferry, don’t be on the ferry,” he said.
He encouraged riders to bring their cars, instead of walking on, and to stay inside the cars while on board if possible. Anyone in the passenger areas should stay six feet or more away from others, as per public health recommendations.
Ferries staff is working to keep vessels as safe as possible, Sterling said.
“They are cleaning the boats between every sailing,” he said.
It remains to be seen if service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., will resume on March 29 when Washington State Ferries transitions to its spring schedule.
“A decision will be made on that soon,” Sterling said.
