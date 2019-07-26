BAKER LAKE — With few fish for the taking in Baker Lake this summer, fishing is slow.
That was expected to continue this weekend for the Baker Lake Sockeye Shootout held by the nonprofit Coastal Conservation Association.
“This year is a dismal fishery,” Tyler Comeau of Coastal Conservation Association Washington said Thursday on his way to the lake for the weekend fishing derby. “We have members who travel from all over for this fishery and we’re hearing it’s been really slow.”
As news spread, registration for the derby floundered, with 34 anglers signed on for a derby that usually draws at least 70.
“It’s down considerably,” Comeau said.
