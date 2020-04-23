Registration will begin soon for state and local races in the 2020 election.
Filing runs from 9 a.m. May 11 until 4 p.m. May 15, according to the county website. Prospective candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the County Elections Department.
At the local level, three offices will be on the ballot. County Commissioner seats currently held by Ron Wesen and Ken Dahlstedt are up for election.
The Skagit Public Utility District Commissioner seat held by Al Littlefield will also be up for grabs. Littlefield has held this seat since 1986.
This year’s primary election is set for Aug. 4. The general election is set for Nov. 3.
All nine seats in the state Legislature that represent Skagit County will be on the ballot this year.
In the 10th Legislative District, which includes southwest Skagit County, seats belonging to both state Reps. Norma Smith, R-Clinton, and Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, will be on the ballot, as will the state Senate seat filled by Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor.
Smith, who has held the seat since she was appointed in 2008, announced in March that she would not run for re-election.
The 39th district, which includes Sedro-Woolley and eastern Skagit County, will vote in elections for seats currently held by state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley and state Reps. Robert Sutherland, R-Snohomish, and Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan.
And in the 40th district, encompassing Anacortes and northwestern Skagit County, seats held by state Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, and state Reps. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, and Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, will all be on the ballot.
