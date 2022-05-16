Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki filed Monday to run for a third term in office.
Janicki was among 46 candidates filing to run on the first day of the 2022 weeklong filing period for 39 offices that will be on Skagit County ballots.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Janicki was running unopposed.
The filing period runs through Friday afternoon.
Three incumbents filed to run for reelection to Skagit County positions.
The group consists of Auditor Sandy Perkins, Clerk Melissa Beaton and Treasurer Jacki Brunson. As of Monday afternoon, the three were running unopposed.
Danny Hagen has filed to run for county assessor. Current Assessor Dave Thomas has opted not to run.
State Sen. Keith Wagoner of Sedro-Woolley filed to run for Secretary of State. He is part of what as of Monday was a four-candidate field that includes Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.
Among others filing to run Monday were Germaine Kornegay, who will run to retain her seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners, and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen.
Larsen was one of four to file to run for the Congressional District 2 seat, while Kornegay was as of Monday running unopposed.
Each of the three incumbent judges in Skagit County District Court — Warren Gilbert, Dianne Goddard and Jenifer Howson — filed to run. As of Monday afternoon, they are running unopposed.
Two candidates — Sam Low and Jessica Wadhams — have filed to run for the two State House of Representatives seats for the 39th Legislative District, but neither of the incumbents, Carolyn Eslick nor Robert Sutherland, had filed as of Monday afternoon.
In the 10th Legislative District, incumbent Greg Gilday has filed to run for his seat, as has Clyde Shavers.
The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.