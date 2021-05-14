Filing week for the 2021 election begins Monday, with dozens of local offices up for grabs.
Mayoral seats in Anacortes and Concrete will both be up for election, and incumbent Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere has announced she will not be seeking re-election.
Council positions for each city and town in Skagit County will be on ballots, as well as a number of school board, hospital district and fire district positions.
Prospective candidates must file with the Skagit County Auditor's Office online, by mail or in person by 4 p.m. Friday, May 21.
More information on filing, including a list of open offices, is available at skagitcounty.net/elections.
Any race with three or more candidates will go to a primary election set for Aug. 3. The two leading candidates will then advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
The last day to withdraw from a race will be Monday, May 24, according to the county website.
