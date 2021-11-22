The Skagit County Board of Commissioners reviewed a final draft proposal for voting districts Monday that maintains the current boundaries.
Kent Martin, senior analyst with consultant FLO Analytics, said the county was in the unique position of having fairly uniform population growth, which means changing the boundaries isn't necessary.
The final draft map maintains the existing boundaries where District 1 includes Anacortes, La Conner and the west portion of the county; District 2 includes most of Mount Vernon and the southwest corner of the county; and District 3 includes most of Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and other east county communities.
Public comment is open through 4 p.m. Dec. 3, and the commissioners must approve a district boundary map before the end of the year.
Governments are required to evaluate the boundaries of their electoral districts every 10 years to account for changes in population. The process follows completion of the U.S. census.
Martin said state law requires differences in population between voting districts not exceed 10%. The difference between Skagit County's three districts is 3.3%.
FLO Analytics presented three drafts at a prior meeting, with two consisting of small changes to the boundaries.
One focuses on evenly distributing agricultural land across the three districts, and would move land west of Conway into District 1, and land west of Mount Vernon into District 2.
The third map ensures every city and their urban growth areas are fully contained in one district, and gets population variance down to 0.1% by moving District 2 west to encompass Mount Vernon and moving District 3 to cover Burlington.
The county’s population increased from 116,901 in 2010 to 129,523 in 2020, with growth fairly equally distributed among the three commissioner districts.
This process is separate from redistricting for state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, which is happening at the state level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.