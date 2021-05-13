MOUNT VERNON — A committee will recommend to the Mount Vernon City Council that fines for illegal fireworks should increase starting in July 2022.
The five-member fireworks committee was formed to study the cities policies regarding fireworks. The committee met three times and studied data including complaints to law enforcement and the results of a community survey conducted earlier this year.
Peter Donovan, Mount Vernon’s project development manager, said 825 Mount Vernon residents filled out the seven-question survey.
“We were happy with the feedback we got,” he said.
Committee member Mark Hulst, who also serves on the council, said the primary complaint of community members was the use of illegal fireworks — those that fall outside the “safe and sane” designation allowed by the city.
“The majority of people’s concerns were detonation of illegal fireworks. We didn’t see any real concerns with safe and sane fireworks,” Hulst said.
The committee explored the criminalization of illegal fireworks, but Hulst said that option seemed likely to pose obstacles and to create more work for law enforcement. The decision to recommend stiffer civil penalties was landed on instead.
If the council adopts the upcoming recommendations, fines for illegal fireworks will increase from $50 for a first infraction to $355. That penalty will be the only one imposed, instead of the increasing scale of penalties currently used.
“(An) increase hurts the pocketbook more. It’ll convince people it isn’t worth it,” Hulst said.
State law prevents local fireworks regulations from going into effect until 365 days from their passage. If the proposed changes are passed by the council before the Fourth of July this year, they’ll be in place for the holiday in 2022.
Under current regulations, Mount Vernon residents can light fireworks between noon and midnight on the Fourth of July. The only fireworks permitted are those approved for sale at fireworks stands within the city, all of which fall under the “safe and sane” designation.
According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, there were 135 fireworks-related calls between June 28 and July 5 last year, more than in any year since 2008.
