This story was updated at 2:30 p.m.
Northbound Interstate 5 near the Bow Hill Road exit was closed for about 1 1/2 hours Tuesday as firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire caused by a vehicle fire.
A motorhome on the shoulder of the highway just south of the exit caught fire in the late morning, said State Patrol trooper William Glahn.
The vehicle, which became fully engulfed in flames, set nearby brush on fire, Glahn said.
Firefighters from Skagit County departments and from the state Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire.
