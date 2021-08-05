A fire in an area of North Cascades National Park near the Canadian border continues to burn.
The size of the Bear Creek Fire, which was first detected July 30, is about 1,000 acres, up from an estimated 150 on Monday.
The increase in size is due mostly to more accurate mapping information, said North Cascades National Park spokesperson Katy Hooper.
She said the footprint of the fire has not grown significantly in the past several days.
"With improved smoke and weather conditions, air operations were successful on Tuesday to fly the perimeter of the fire," Hooper said.
The fire is not expected to greatly expand in the coming days as weather models predict cooler temperatures and additional moisture arriving in the area.
"Firefighters are working within a confine-and-contain strategy using opportunities to minimize spread," Hooper said. "These strategies use terrain and natural features like rocky slopes and outcroppings, avalanche chutes, and advantageous use of aviation."
Due to rugged terrain, firefighters are unable to safely engage the fire at its edges. However, they are fighting it where possible.
"We have about 10 firefighters on the ground," Hooper said. "Safety is of course of the utmost importance, so they are utilizing the terrain."
She said more firefighters will likely be deployed next week, depending upon the fire's status as compared to those burning in other areas of the country.
"It is really showing minimal behavior right now," Hooper said. "This morning (Thursday) we flew again and the increase was about two acres since yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to a Thursday news release, park rangers are looking to speak with a hiker who reportedly accessed the Hannagen Pass Trailhead area on a bicycle on or about July 26.
The release says the hiker is a white male 30 to 35, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 in height, balding with short dark hair and a stubby beard.
Those with information about the hiker are asked to call or text 1-888-653-0009, to to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.
