The Burlington and Mount Vernon fire departments were busy Wednesday morning, each dealing with fires in their cities.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded about 7 a.m. to a report of a brush fire on Riverbend Road, the city said in a news release.
Crews arrived to find a tent on fire in a field, and a man lying on the ground with his clothing on fire, the release states. Crews extinguished the flames and stabilized the man enough to transport him to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment.
A second man apparently fled the scene, but was located 100 yards down the road with minor burns to his feet. He was also transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.
The men were reportedly sleeping in the tent when it caught fire. The cause is undetermined.
About 8 a.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a report of a multifamily residential building on fire in the 400 block of Norris Street.
Crews arrived and were able to hold off the fire until other crews, including from Mount Vernon, arrived to help, Burlington Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Riggs said.
No injuries were reported, however, two families were displaced. The Red Cross has been called to assist those famlies.
The fire is under investigation.
